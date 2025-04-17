Health Benefits of Eating Leafy Greens Daily!

Leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrition and play a vital role in everyday Indian meals. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, these greens not only add flavor to our food but also provide numerous health benefits. From boosting heart health to reducing the risk of diabetes and cancer, regularly eating leafy greens can greatly improve your overall well-being.

Medical experts recommend including a variety of leafy greens in your daily diet to support immunity, digestion, and disease prevention. Here are the most commonly used leafy vegetables in Indian households and their specific health benefits:

Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron and antioxidants. Eating it regularly helps lower the risk of heart attacks and improves overall heart health.

Fenugreek Leaves

Fenugreek is high in fiber, which helps manage blood sugar levels. It also reduces the risk of breast and prostate cancer.

Coriander Leaves

Coriander leaves are commonly used in Indian kitchens. They help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) by 10–15% and support better digestion.

Amaranth Leaves

Thotakura is loaded with nutrients and believed to prevent breast cancer. It also boosts immunity and supports bone health.

Gongura

Popular in South India, Gongura supports heart health and helps control blood pressure due to its rich antioxidant content.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves aid digestion, improve hair and skin health, and help reduce cholesterol.

Mustard Greens

Sarson is widely used in North India. It is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and helps improve eye health and bone strength.

Radish Leaves

Often thrown away, radish leaves are rich in calcium and iron. They help with digestion and improve liver function.

Doctors recommend including a variety of these leafy greens in daily meals for better health, disease prevention, and overall wellness.