Tirupati Nursing College Principal Enters Girls’ Hostel Room At Midnight, Detained

In a frightening incident, the principal of a nursing college in Tirupati allegedly barged into a girls' hostel room late on Wednesday night.

Startled by the intrusion, the students reportedly locked the principal inside the room and immediately alerted the police. The incident occurred at the hostel of Varma College of Nursing near Leela Mahal Circle in Tirupati.

Tension gripped the area as news spread that the principal had entered the girls’ room around midnight, prompting a commotion that drew locals to the hostel.

Upon receiving the report, Alipiri police rushed to the scene and took the principal, identified as Varma, into custody.

The incident sparked protests outside the Alipiri Police Station, with students demanding strict action against the principal.

However, a few students defended Varma, claiming he had entered the hostel after receiving information that some students were wandering around at night. They said the principal was attempting to stop a student from jumping into another building and denied any misconduct on his part.

Alipiri police have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.