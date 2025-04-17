Dolo-650 or Cadbury Gems?: Doctor Warns Against Overuse of India’s Favourite Paracetamol

US-based gastroenterologist and health educator Dr Palaniappan Manickam has stirred up conversation on social media with his latest tweet comparing Indians' frequent use of Dolo-650 to “popping Cadbury Gems.” The viral remark has sparked renewed discussion around the potential side effects of the widely used paracetamol tablet and how it should be consumed safely.

Dr Pal Manickam is widely known for his witty YouTube videos on healthy eating habits. He often incorporates humour while explaining how food affects the human body.

A household staple across India, Dolo-650 is a paracetamol-based medication used to relieve fever, headaches, body aches, toothaches, and mild to moderate pain. Its popularity surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly following vaccine rollouts, when healthcare professionals recommended it to manage post-vaccine symptoms.

Does Dolo-650 Have Side Effects?

While Dolo-650 is generally safe when taken as prescribed, excessive or prolonged use can lead to serious liver damage. The recommended dosage should not exceed 4,000 mg within a 24-hour period, and a minimum gap of 4 to 6 hours must be maintained between doses. Each tablet contains 650 mg of paracetamol, making it easy to unintentionally exceed safe limits if not careful.

In rare cases, Dolo-650 can cause allergic reactions, including skin rashes, swelling, or breathing difficulties. In such instances, immediate medical attention is essential.

The paracetamol is easily available in pharmacies, priced between ₹25–₹30 for a strip of 15 tablets. Its accessibility combined with high effectiveness has contributed to casual, and sometimes excessive, usage.

Dr. Manickam’s comments highlight the need for greater awareness around self-medication and dosage limits, especially when it comes to commonly trusted OTC (over-the-counter) drugs like Dolo-650.