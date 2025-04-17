YS Jagan's Good Friday Message: Christ’s Sacrifice Inspires Humanity

Tadepalli, April 17: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Good Friday and Easter Sunday stand as profound milestones in human history — symbolizing the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He emphasized that the life of Jesus Christ continues to inspire with its enduring message of unconditional love, compassion for the less fortunate, forgiveness even in the face of hostility, extraordinary patience, and supreme self-sacrifice.