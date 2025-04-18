Darjeeling’s legendary steam locomotive 782B marks 125 years of service

Guwahati, April 17 (IANS) In a significant tribute to India’s rich railway heritage, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Thursday celebrated the 125th year of continuous service of the legendary B Class steam locomotive number 782B.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that a special heritage steam train was ceremonially flagged off from the iconic Ghum railway station, the highest railway station in India by C.M. Ramesh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava was also present in the joyous event. Sharma said that the event was a vibrant celebration of history, engineering, and culture.

Dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and senior railway officials, gathered at Ghum station to witness the momentous occasion.

A cultural programme featuring traditional music and folk dances of the Darjeeling Hills added a festive spirit to the proceedings.

The CPRO said that as part of the commemorative activities, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee visited the Railway Museum at Ghum, where they were briefed on the on-going restoration and conservation efforts led by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

The committee commended the dedication and craftsmanship involved in preserving this UNESCO World Heritage site.

He said that B Class locomotive No. 782B, manufactured in 1900 by Sharp, Stewart & Co., continues to traverse the narrow-gauge tracks of the Eastern Himalayas.

With 125 years of continuous service, the locomotive stands as a living symbol of British – era railway engineering and the enduring legacy of Indian Railways.

This historic milestone underscores the commitment of Northeast Frontier Railways to preserving its cultural and technological heritage while inspiring future generations, Sharma stated.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.