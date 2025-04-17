Soothravakyam Producer on Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious Controversy

In the wake of troubling allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko, producer Srikanth Kandragula has issued a heartfelt appeal to audiences to support the upcoming Malayalam film Soothravakyam, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the film rather than the controversy surrounding an individual cast member.

The film has recently come under scrutiny following actor Vincy Aloshious’ formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko for alleged misbehaviour and suspected drug use on set. She filed her grievance with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Though the incident reportedly occurred during the shoot of Soothravakyam, Kandragula stressed that the team’s creative efforts should not be overshadowed by the personal actions of any one individual.

“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this story, and I believe it has the power to connect deeply with audiences. It’s unfortunate that the headlines have shifted focus away from the film itself,” Kandragula said. “As a producer, I want to make it clear that my commitment to this film and to every member of our team remains rock solid.”

He acknowledged the public’s emotional investment in the personal lives of actors but urged viewers to distinguish between the art and the artist.

“I understand the concern and sensitivity around such issues. But I urge everyone to look at the film for what it is — a story crafted with love, talent, and tireless effort. Let us not let one individual’s alleged actions diminish the work of the entire team.”

Kandragula also spoke of his deep admiration for Malayalam cinema, revealing that although he isn’t a native of Kerala, he was drawn to the project by the rich storytelling tradition and emotional depth the industry is known for.

“Being part of Soothravakyam has been an incredible journey for me. Malayalam cinema has always inspired me — its honest narratives, layered characters, and the way it captures human emotions are what pulled me in. I’m honored to contribute to this tradition, and I hope viewers will give this film the fair chance it deserves.”

Meanwhile, the controversy continues to make headlines. Following Aloshious’ allegations, CCTV footage surfaced showing Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fleeing a hotel during a narcotics raid by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF). While Chacko was earlier acquitted in a 2015 drug case, Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh described the acquittal as the result of “a major lapse” in police investigation.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has praised Vincy Aloshious for her courage in speaking out, underscoring the ongoing concerns around substance abuse and workplace safety in the Malayalam film industry.

Despite the controversy, Kandragula is hoping that the audience will separate the real-life headlines from the on-screen narrative and support the film when it hits theatres.

“We’ve made this film with passion and sincerity. Your encouragement can make a difference — not just for the film, but for every artist, technician, and crew member who gave their all to bring it to life.”

Soothravakyam is expected to release later this year.