Kavya Maran vs Nita Ambani: Net Worth Comparison of These Two IPL Bosses

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad team is led by Indian businesswoman Kavya Maran, who continues to draw attention for her achievements and leadership at such a young age. Let's examine her commercial endeavours and her financial worth. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in a decisive win to start the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Sunrisers Hyderabad is co-owned and led by 33-year-old Kavya Maran. She is the daughter of Sun Group founder and chairman Kalanithi Maran and comes from a powerful South Indian corporate family. In addition to overseeing the IPL team, she actively participates in several projects run by the Sun Group.

Apart from leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran is also the executive director of Sun TV Network Limited and the manager of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League. She is responsible for managing Sun TV Network, Sun Music, and the group's FM channels. Sun Group is one of Asia's biggest media networks.

She received the Devi Award's "Face and Force Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad" honour in January 2024 for her service to the team.

How Much is Kavya Maran's Net Worth?

Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is Rs 409 crore, according to media estimates. Because of his vast business empire under the Sun Group, her father, Kalanithi Maran, has a far higher net worth, estimated at over Rs 19,000 crore. His wealth and business accomplishments earned him a spot on the TN IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List in 2019.

The Sun Group recently increased its worldwide cricket footprint by paying Rs 1,094 crore to acquire the English team Northern Superchargers. Kavya Maran's standing in the world of international cricket was further cemented by this acquisition. As a result of this acquisition, Sun Group now owns the Northern Superchargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape cricket teams.

Nita Ambani Net Worth

Nita Ambani's net worth is part of the Ambani family fortune, which amounts to approximately $309 billion, which equates to about Rs 25.75 lakh crore, as per the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list.

According to the list, the Ambani family was named the country's most valuable family business, and Reliance Industries Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, is said to have surpassed nearly 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Additionally, according to recent reports, Nita Ambani's reported net worth ranges between Rs 2,340 and Rs 2,510 crore.