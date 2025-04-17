Bangladesh demands US$ 4.32 billion, apology for 1971 genocide from Pakistan

Dhaka, April 17 (IANS) Bangladesh on Thursday raised the issue of financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971 besides also seeking a formal apology for the genocide committed by the Pakistani armed forces during the Liberation War.

The issues were raised during the Foreign Secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held in Dhaka between the two countries after a gap of 15 years.

Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation while the Pakistani side was represented by its Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During the meeting, Bangladesh also demanded USD 200 million - the foreign aid from countries and agencies to East Pakistan - during the extremely deadly Bhola cyclone.

“We said that as a friendly neighbour of Bangladesh in South Asia, we seek Pakistan's cooperation in building a strong, welfare-oriented and forward-looking relationship with Pakistan by resolving the existing historical unresolved issues at the earliest and we emphasise on working together towards this end," Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the talks.

"These issues need to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations," he added.

Interestingly, the local media reported that the Pakistani side refused to comment on the outcomes of the meeting.

During her visit, Baloch held separate meetings with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, where they discussed issues of mutual interest.

During his meeting with the visiting Pakistani Foreign Secretary, Yunus called for strengthening ties with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials.

"There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward," Yunus said after Baloch called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Referring to the past, Baloch said Bangladesh and Pakistan must find ways to "harness the potentials between the two countries".

"We have huge intra regional markets on our own rights. We should use it. We can’t miss the bus every time," Baloch said.

Following the FOC talks held for the first time between the two nations since 2010, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary confirmed that Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to pay an official visit to Dhaka on April 27-28.

Dar's visit will be the first by a Pakistani Foreign Minister to Bangladesh since 2012.

The interim government has formed a working group with the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka to finalise the agreements that will be signed during the Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.