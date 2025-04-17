IPL Match Fixing: Hyderabad Police Narrow Probe to 5 Businessmen

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is rapidly progressing as teams prepare for the second half of the competition. The second half is a pivotal moment where teams' fortunes can drastically change. Franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are at the bottom of the table, are looking to notch up much-needed wins and magically reach the playoffs.

Amid all this, there was a recent report that came from BCCI about an obnoxious Hyderabadi businessman looking to fix IPL matches. The revelation had sent shockwaves across various franchises, as the report claimed that the said businessman had already reached out to top IPL teams for booking matches.

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) has urged all stakeholders to report any interactions with the businessman and also disclose any possible connections or engagements with him.

Reports now indicate that the Hyderabad Police have identified five individuals in the local business community as potential culprits. The police, despite not revealing their names yet, have requested additional information and findings from the ACSU regarding their investigation.

The businessman is supposedly employing tricky methods like reaching out to the family members of the players, franchise owners, support staff, and even commentators. According to reports, he has been presenting himself as a fan to jewelry stores and high-end hotels. Through social media platforms, the Hyderabadi businessman also attempted to contact the relatives of the players who are living abroad.

This has turned into a sensational case as the police attempt to crack down on the businessman who is engaging in such illicit deeds, with the aim of spoiling the game of cricket for both teams and fans.