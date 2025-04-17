Andhra Pradesh Gurukul Entrance Exam on April 25, hall tickets released

The entrance exams for admission into Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions, commonly known as Gurukuls, will be held on April 25. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website: https://aprs.apcfss.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for students of Classes 5 to 8 will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Junior and Degree colleges is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Originally, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) had planned to conduct entrance exams for Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools on April 5, but the exams were postponed for undisclosed reasons.

According to government data, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 190 Gurukul institutions spread across the state.