Apoorva Arora talks about her role of an ‘angry and a bratty girl’ in ‘Maaeri’

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora will be seen essaying the role of an angry and a bratty girl in the short film ‘Maaeri’. The film explores the delicate and often unspoken layers of generational trauma, particularly in the context of mother-daughter relationships.

The film also stars Sonali Sachdev, who essays the role of Apoorva’s mother. The two have shared the screen multiple times earlier most notably in ‘Family Aaj Kal’. This will be their third collaboration, and Apoorva expresses deep admiration for her co-star, calling her "almost like a mother" in real life.

Talking about the project, Apoorva told IANS, “‘Maaeri’ is such an honest and compelling story. My character is this angry, seemingly bratty girl but as the film progresses, you understand where that anger comes from. It’s a reflection of the emotional baggage passed down through generations”.

She further mentioned, “It’s about how we, as daughters, try not to repeat the mistakes our mothers made, and how they, too, want us to do better, but in their own way. That contrast is what makes the story so real and touching”.

For her, working with Sonali is always a blessing, as she said, “This is our third project together, and every time we play a mother-daughter duo, the dynamic is completely different. It’s never the same, and that’s what makes it so creatively fulfilling. The relationship between Apoorva and Sonali is very different from the characters we portray, which adds an interesting layer”.

“I’m genuinely grateful to share the screen with her, to discuss scenes, and to learn from her perspective. It’s helped me grow so much as an actor”, she added.

With ‘Maaeri’, Apoorva steps into a story that is raw, emotional, and powerfully relevant.

