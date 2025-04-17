Rajinikanth’s Coolie Telugu Rights in High Demand: Rs 40 Crore?

Rajinikanth, a name synonymous with stardom, has consistently garnered immense popularity, with fans across India eagerly awaiting his movie releases. After a long absence, the actor made an impactful return with Jailer, successfully reviving the Rajinikanth brand in the film industry. His previous film, Vettiyan, further solidified his presence in the audience's minds. Now, the anticipation is high for his upcoming film Coolie, helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting is nearing completion, with Rajinikanth having finished his portions. Kanagaraj is now focused on finalizing the remaining scenes.

In this film, Nagarjuna is set to play a significant role, heightening the excitement. Recently, an announcement has been made, confirming the release of Coolie on August 14. The film has generated significant interest among Telugu-speaking viewers, and there are reports that the makers are demanding a substantial price for the Telugu distribution rights. Speculation suggests that the asking price could reach ₹40 crore. While it is yet to be verified, if the rights are indeed sold for that amount, the movie would need to generate over ₹80 crore in Telugu states to be considered a successful hit at the Tollywood box office.