Madhuram Hero Uday Raj Interview: Love Story Between a 10th Class Girl and a Ninth Class Boy is Beautiful

After appearing in several popular films like Acharya and RRR as a character artist, Uday Raj is making his debut as a lead actor with the film Madhuram. Directed by Rajesh Chikile and produced by M. Bangarraju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Entertainment, this film features Vaishnavee Singh as the female lead. Madhuram, a teenage love story with the tagline "A Memorable Love", is all set to release on Friday, April 18. Speaking about the film, Uday Raj shared several insights into the journey and essence of Madhuram.

"I’ve had a deep admiration for Padma Vibushan Megastar Chiranjeevi garu since childhood, and his influence inspired me to enter the film industry. During the shoot of Acharya, I had the chance to interact with him, which was a dream come true. I've spent 12 years in the industry, working as an assistant in various departments and appearing in many films as a background artist. With the encouragement of producer Bangarraju, I finally got the opportunity to play the lead in Madhuram."

"I've known director Rajesh Chikile for a long time, and when he narrated this story to me, I was genuinely excited. The film is set in a 90s backdrop and beautifully portrays the innocent love between a tenth-grade girl and a ninth-grade boy. I play three versions of the same character - a small child, a school student, and a middle-aged man. I had to undergo a physical transformation for each look, even surviving on just water for a few days to lose weight. We researched the lifestyle of school kids in the '90s to keep things authentic - scenes like riding bicycles to school, showing off in front of girls, and the simplicity of village life will strike a nostalgic chord with the audience."

"We originally wanted to cast a Telugu girl as the heroine, but after a few unsuccessful attempts, we found Vaishnavee Singh, who delivered a fantastic performance. Madhuram is about the love story between Madhu and Ram, and director Rajesh Chikile has brought this tale to life beautifully. The story itself is the hero of this film. We shot entirely in real locations to maintain authenticity and emotional depth."

Uday Raj also expressed his gratitude for the support he received. "Nothing has come easy for me. Even during the making of this film, I faced several challenges, but producer M. Bangarraju stood by me like a rock. He gave confidence not only to me but also to the director Rajesh, music director Venky Veena, and all the newcomers involved in the project. It felt great to receive positive feedback on the teaser and trailer, and the songs have been very well received too. Venky Veena has composed beautiful music for the film. I'm also thankful to actors like Vishwak Sen, who launched the poster; Nithiin, who released the teaser; and VV Vinayak, who unveiled the trailer. Meeting VV Vinayak garu and hearing his words of encouragement truly moved me."

"I’m open to playing any role, not just leads. I'm ready to take on even the smallest character roles if it means being part of good cinema," Uday Raj concluded.