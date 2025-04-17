NTR’s Weight Loss: What is Ozempic and Why is it Trending?

Jr NTR is no stranger to physical transformations, having reshaped his body multiple times over the years to suit the roles he plays. From the muscular look in Yama Donga to various fluctuations in later films, his commitment to fitness has always been evident. But this time, his sudden and drastic weight loss has become a hot topic, not just among fans, but also in national media.

The Viral Appearance That Started It All

It all began when NTR appeared at the MAD Square success meet and the pre-release event of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi. Fans and media alike were quick to notice just how slim the actor looked, a far cry from his recent appearances. Soon after, a photo of NTR posing with hotel staff went viral, further fueling speculation about his transformation.

Within hours, several media outlets across the country began reporting on the actor’s visibly lean frame, asking one question: Is NTR using the Ozempic injection to lose weight?

What Is Ozempic and Why Is It Trending in Telugu States?

For those unfamiliar, Ozempic (Semaglutide) is a medication originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. While it helps manage blood sugar levels, one of its well-known side effects is weight loss. In recent years, Ozempic has been prescribed “off-label” for weight reduction, particularly in cases involving obesity. However, it's not officially approved by the FDA for weight management.

In Hollywood and now slowly in Indian celebrity circles, Ozempic has been linked to dramatic body transformations. With NTR's recent appearance, Telugu social media has been buzzing with posts and debates, making "Ozempic" one of the trending search terms in the Telugu states.

NTR’s Team Breaks the Silence

To clear the air, NTR's team issued a clarification: the actor's transformation is part of his prep for his next big film, directed by KGF and Salaar fame Prashanth Neel. According to the team, NTR will be seen in a much leaner avatar in the film, and the weight loss is purely a result of strict fitness training and dietary discipline, not due to any medication.

Kalyan Ram Reacts

Adding to the clarity, actor and NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram also addressed the transformation in a recent interaction. “Tarak is preparing for his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel. That’s all there is to it,” he said, putting an end to some of the online speculations.

What’s Next for NTR?

The NTR-Prashanth Neel collaboration is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema right now. The shoot is officially scheduled to begin on April 22, and NTR is already deep into pre-production and physical prep.

While social media continues to buzz, fans are eagerly waiting for NTR himself to make a statement — not just to settle the Ozempic rumors, but also to share insights into his physical transformation journey, which could serve as motivation for many.