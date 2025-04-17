Telangana to Fill 20,000 Government Jobs Following SC Categorization

The Telangana government is preparing to issue notifications for 20,000 government jobs across various departments by the end of this month.

This follows the implementation of the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act 2025, which came into effect on April 14 after being passed in the Assembly and receiving the Governor’s assent. The act categorizes SCs into three groups to ensure fair distribution of reservation benefits.

With this in place, the recruitment process is back on track. The state is now moving ahead with its job calendar for 2024–25, which was earlier put on hold.

Among the expected job openings, around 10,000 vacancies are in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and health department. The health sector alone has about 5,000 posts, including staff nurses, lab technicians, and pharmacists.

There are also 2,000 to 3,000 vacancies in engineering departments, along with positions to be filled in Group-1, Group-4, and the police department.

A large number of backlog posts have been identified in Gurukul and government schools, which are also likely to be included in this recruitment drive.