Aditi Rao Hydari wishes her ‘personal unicorn’ Siddharth: My Siddhu bestest

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) As her husband Siddharth turned 46 on Thursday, actress Aditi Rao Hydari had the sweetest birthday wish for her “personal unicorn” and said that the actor deserves every blessing eternally.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of memorable pictures featuring the couple from their special moments and romantic getaways.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate,travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, filmmaker,music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot You deserve every blessing eternally…My Siddhu bestest.”

It was in September 2024, when Aditi and Siddharth exchanged vows in a private ceremony held at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Wanaparthy.

In March, Aditi during an appearance on Farah Khan’s vlog on YouTube revealed that she did not even take a second in deciding to marry her actor-husband Siddharth.

Aditi was asked about what was that one moment she decided she wanted to marry Siddharth, to which the actress said: “Oh my god, It did not even take a second… He’s a very entertaining human being and a very good human being… There is nothing artificial in him… What you see is what you get and (he’s) so loving (sic).”

Aditi added: “And the best part about him – me, my family and Siddu, if he knows that if somebody is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together and that’s how I have grown up and that I really love.”

The actress said that she doesn’t feel the need to lie to him because “woh sach main acha gaata hai, dance karta hai, actor hai. (He really sings well, dances well and is a good actor.)”

