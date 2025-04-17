Ananya Birla-Janhvi Kapoor Friendship: From Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini to New Beauty Brand

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently added a stunning new vehicle to her elusive collection. Ananya Birla, her long-time friend and a self-made entrepreneur, gifted a striking lilac Lamborghini to Janhvi Kapoor's car collection. Janhvi is riding a lilac Lamborghini, which is estimated to cost between Rs. 4 and Rs. 5 crore. A few days ago, Ananyou delivered the car to Janhvi's Mumbai residence. Janhvi also got an adorable note alongside it that read, "With love, etc., Ananya Birla."

Days after the Lamborghini gift, Ananya Birla's beauty brand LOVETC went live with Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

For many years, Janhvi and Ananya have maintained a profound bond. The multi-talented Ananya Birla is the daughter of prominent industrialists Neerja Birla and Kumar Mangalam, and she is a musician in addition to being a successful businesswoman. The well-known Jim Beanz produced her 2016 single, "Livin' the Life," which marked the beginning of her musical career. With subsequent songs like "Meant to Be," she further cemented her reputation and became the first Indian musician to be certified platinum for an English-language song in the nation.

The eldest child of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla comes from one of the most well-known and powerful business families in India. She had her early education at Mumbai's American School of Bombay. She attended the esteemed University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to study economics and management after completing her basic schooling.

Ananya has introduced LOVETC, a high-end cosmetics brand that aims to revolutionize the beauty industry in India. LOVETC aims to empower With Janhvi Kapoor as its first brand ambassador, the company's debut is celebrated with a vibrant campaign that embodies the spirit of bold femininity and self-expression.

With Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Birla's combined influence, LOVETC is poised to have a big impact on the Indian beauty market. Appealing to a generation that values self-expression, the brand's innovative take on premium beauty embraces uniqueness and self-assurance. As LOVETC expands, it hopes to upend traditional standards of beauty and encourage customers to embrace who they truly are.

LOVETC's debut marks a hopeful trend in the cosmetics industry toward domestic firms that put quality and customer empowerment first. The brand is a name to watch in the upcoming years because of its dedication to innovation and authenticity, which puts it in a strong position for success in a cutthroat industry.