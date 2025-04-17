Dasara Villain Tom Chacko Jumps from Window, Escapes - Viral Video

Shine Tom Chacko has been a well-known name in the Malayalam industry for a long time. Known for playing unique roles in the Southern industry, Tom Chacko has garnered a widespread craze among fans for his unique off-screen persona. However, his personal life has consistently been subject to scrutiny. He was recently declared not guilty in a 2015 drugs case.

Now, Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious made a sensational claim about Tom Chacko's misconduct under the influence of drugs. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had taken the complaint from Vincy, who earlier refused to reveal the actor's name. But, on Thursday, Vincy made it evident to the media that it was indeed Tom Chacko who misbehaved with her.

Now, in a dramatic movie, police had made a drug raid in a hotel in Kochi where Tom Chacko was staying. Knowing that the police had entered, Shine Tom Chacko reportedly fled the hotel. He apparently jumped from the third floor to the second floor and then jumped out of a window.

The CCTV footage surfaced and went instantly viral online. The Kochi city police confirmed that they decided to do the raid following allegations by actress Vincy. The Kochi District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) took charge of this operation.

Actress Vincy made a detailed Instagram video where she revealed the trouble she faced during the shooting of the film Soothravakyam. She later confirmed that Shine Tom Chacko was the culprit. More details are yet to come on this.