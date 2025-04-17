CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: Expected Date, Time, and How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been a matter of concern for students as well as parents, particularly in regard to the announcement of class 10 and 12 results. Last year, the CBSE caught everyone off guard by declaring the results on May 13, 2024, a week ahead of the anticipated date of May 20. This sudden action left everyone in a rush to get their scorecards, and now students are waiting with bated breath to find out when the 2025 results will be announced.

Expected Release Timeline

Going by the previous trends, CBSE results usually come out in mid-May. In 2023, the results were announced on May 12, while 2022 had seen a delayed declaration on July 22 because of pandemic-related disturbances. For the year 2025, sources point towards an expected release around the last week of May, but no such date has been announced.

Historically, the CBSE has declared results between 37 to 41 days after the last date of the exam. Since class 12 exams were held on April 4, 2025, and class 10 exams concluded on March 18, 2025, students can expect results in late May.

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 Online

Students can check results on official CBSE websites using these steps:

Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on 'CBSE 10th result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th result 2025'.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code.

Submit to see your result.

Download and print for records.

Verification Results through DigiLocker

CBSE also offers digital mark sheets through DigiLocker for safe access. Here's how to check your results:

Visit digilocker.gov.in and choose class 10 or 12.

Enter your school code, roll number, and 6-digit PIN from your school.

Click 'Next' and confirm the OTP received on your registered mobile.

Submit to enable account activation.

Download your result under 'Issued Documents'.

Alternative Platforms

Results are also seen on the UMANG app and through SMS. In 2024, 22,51,812 students registered with a pass percentage of 93.60%. Students must get their original marksheets from schools, as online results are provisional.

Conclusion

The CBSE results 2025 are awaited with great enthusiasm by the students and parents. Although the date of declaration is not confirmed yet, students can anticipate that the results will be announced in the last week of May. By following the above steps, students can comfortably check their results online and stay ahead in their academic life.

Also read: May 11 to June 30: 51-Days Summer Holidays in for Delhi Schools