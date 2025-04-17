NTA JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Session 2 Results, Toppers List, and Advanced Cut-off Announcements

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result today, April 17. As per past trends, the result is expected to be made available in the evening hours. Once the result is released, candidates can easily download their JEE Mains results using their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

In addition to the individual results, the NTA will also release the list of toppers and the cutoff for JEE Advanced. The top 2.5 lakh candidates, from both session 1 and session 2 combined, who qualify JEE Mains will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

The final answer key for JEE Mains 2025 session 2 will also be available today on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest news and announcements regarding the JEE results and cutoff.

For further updates and to download the result, candidates can visit the official NTA JEE Mains portal.