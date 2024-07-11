Goons thrash bus driver, conductor on moving bus in Bhopal

Bhopal, July 11 (IANS) In an alarming incident, goons barged into a city bus in Bhopal and thrashed the driver and conductor, leaving the women passengers scared.

The incident recorded on a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera fitted in the city bus shows two goons entering the bus at Suraj Nagar square and beating up the driver. They also thrashed the conductor, who tried to save the driver.

The bus conductor was also seen hitting miscreants in his defence. However, he was overpowered by them and thrashed.

The video of the incident, which went viral, shows that the women passengers were scared.

City buses are a lifeline for the citizens of Bhopal and the people in the state's capital city will have to wait for metro rail services at least for the next one-and-a-half years.

Even if the rail metro service begins in the city, it would cover one or two routes.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

