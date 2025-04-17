Watch: Hyderabad Man Crushes Puppies To Death

In a gruesome incident caught on camera, a man killed five puppies of a stray dog by smashing them against a wall. If that was not brutal enough, the man crushed the puppies to death under his shoe.

The barbaric act caught on camera quickly went viral on social media platforms. The incident took place in the basement of an apartment in a gated community at Indis VB City in Macha Bolarum.

On noticing the dead puppies, residents lodged a complaint with the residential welfare authorities. Subsequently, CCTV footage was checked to identify the culprit.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Ashish, a businessman, living in the same apartment complex.

In the extremely disturbing video, he can be seen smashing a puppy, reportedly around two months old, and smashing it on the wall. The mother can be seen going after her pup, just when the offender crushes it under his shoe.

Animal lovers and citizens of Hyderabad are outraged by the businessman's brutality and have demanded severe action against him.

Asked why he killed the puppies, he reportedly said that he did not like stray dogs.