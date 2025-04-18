MP govt forms panel to study Centre's guidelines for Cooperative Act

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cooperation Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Thursday that the state government has formed a high-level committee to study the Cooperative Act and related guidelines issued by the Centre.

The six-member committee, which will function under the supervision of Cooperative Commissioner and Registrar Manoj Pushp, has been tasked to conduct a detailed study on guidelines issued by the Centre and will present its recommendations at a higher level.

Managing Director of Apex Bank Manoj Gupta, Principal of Apex Bank Training College P.S. Tiwari, Joint Commissioners K.K. Dwivedi and H.S. Baghela have been included as the members of the committee.

The development came days after Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal last week and has issued necessary directions to the state government.

"In compliance with the directives given by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah during the state-level cooperative conference, a committee has been setup to conduct detailed study and to prepare its recommendations," Minister Sarang said after holding a review meeting of state Cooperation department on Thursday.

He issued necessary directions to the officials and emphasised that the roadmap must be formulated strictly following the Central government's guidelines.

Minister Sarang said that the State Cooperation department has planned to organise a workshop on the Cooperative Public-Private Partnership (CPPP) model.

Officials have been instructed to prepare for the workshop, he added.

"In this workshop, cooperative officers from across the country will be presented with insights into the CPPP model. The training has been scheduled for June 20," Minister Sarang told media persons.

During the meeting, the Minister also held detailed discussions on strategies to enhance investments in the cooperative sector through the CPPP model.

He asserted that under this model, the state aims to strengthen cooperative institutions while encouraging private sector participation.

"This initiative is expected to boost economic growth and create new employment opportunities as well," he added.

The Minister also said that at present, there are 10,000 primary milk cooperative societies in the state, which will be increased upto 26,000 in the next few years.

District officials have been directed to actively work toward expanding this number and to complete this expansion within a fixed time limit.

