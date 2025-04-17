Telangana men killed in Dubai: CM Revanth promises jobs to family

Days after two men from Telangana were brutally murdered in Dubai, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to initiate steps to repatriate the bodies.

The Chief Minister, who is currently in Japan, sought details of the incident and instructed officials to ensure the kin of the deceased are given outsourcing jobs.

The deceased have been identified as A Premsagar from Soan Mandal in Nirmal and Swargam Srinivas, a resident of Damannapet village in Jagityal.

According to reports, a petty dispute at the bakery Premsagar worked at escalated into a full-blown assault.

Premsagar had moved to Dubai two-and-a-half years ago to earn a livelihood for his family, comprising his parents, wife and two daughters. He was scheduled to visit India in a few days to meet his second daughter for the first time. Unfortunately, he lost his life in the attack.

Speaking to the media, his brother Sandeep alleged that a Pakistani man, who also worked at the bakery, killed Premsagar and Srinivas because they were from India.

Following the incident, Union Ministers and Telangana MPs G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay said the Indian consulate has requested Dubai police to expedite the investigation and repatriation process.