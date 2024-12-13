Allu Arjun Kisses Wife Sneha: Watch Allu Arjun's Arrest Video

The much-awaited premier of Pushpa 2: The Rule became fatal when a fan died, possibly under mysterious circumstances, in the Sandhya Theatre. In this connection, police took Telugu film star Allu Arjun into custody on Friday afternoon amidst widespread concern and shock.

The death of the fan happened amid all the chaos and excitement of the premiere, which was attracting large crowds to the theatre. The police initiated an investigation and arrested several people, including Allu Arjun, who became the fourth person to be taken into custody.

Videos circulating on social media show Allu Arjun cooperating with the police during his arrest. The actor is captured standing with his family while sipping coffee and chatting with them. The police allowed him to complete his coffee before taking him in.

Arjun requested to change his clothes and have one person accompany him. "We can go now, sir, I'm done with my coffee," he told the police. He complained that the police entered his bedroom, saying, "You've not honoured anything I asked for."

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind tried to keep along in the police vehicle. But Arjun stopped him saying "Only I should get whatever credit comes out of this, be it good or bad", he said.

The arrest has sparked concern among fans and social media users. The police have yet to confirm the exact cause of death, raising questions about crowd control and safety measures at film events. Allu Arjun's arrest has shocked many, given his friendly and approachable personality. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the incident.

