Allu Arjun Arrest: 10 Years in Jail? What Legal Experts Saying?

In a shocking turn of events, popular Telugu film star Allu Arjun was arrested by the Task Force Police in connection with the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theater. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry and among his vast fan base.

According to police reports, Allu Arjun was taken into custody and transported to the Chikkadapally police station. The arrest follows the registration of a non-bailable case against the actor under several stringent sections of the law. The charges include Sections 105, 118(1), read with 3/5 of the BNS Act. These charges were filed in response to the unfortunate death of a woman named Revathi, who lost her life during the stampede at the theater.

Legal experts have weighed in on the seriousness of the charges. If proven guilty, Allu Arjun could face a jail term of up to ten years, marking a significant setback for the actor’s illustrious career. The case has garnered significant media attention, with fans and the general public closely following the developments.

Police sources revealed that the investigation into the incident began immediately after the tragedy occurred. Authorities had earlier arrested the owner of Sandhya Theater, holding him accountable for security lapses that contributed to the stampede. With Allu Arjun’s arrest, the scope of the investigation appears to have widened, raising questions about the actor’s role in the incident.

While the specific allegations against Allu Arjun remain unclear, officials have stated that all those responsible for the mishap will be brought to justice. The Task Force Police have assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway to ensure accountability for the tragic loss of life.

