Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda thrilled with Suriya, Jyothika praise's for his performance in 'Court: State Vs A Nobody'

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, who played the lead in director Ram Jagadish’s recently released Telugu film, ‘Court: State Vs A Nobody’, is now on cloud nine as actors Suriya and Jyothika have sent him a note of appreciation for his performance in the superhit film.

Taking to X to post the note he received along with the bouquet from the star couple, he wrote, "Dear @Suriya_offl Anna, #Jyothika ma'am, Receiving your message and flowers filled my heart beyond words. It felt like getting a proud pat on the back from advocates Chandru and Venba — the two who inspired me the most. Thank you so much. Humbly in Surya Teja words - 'Ungaloda aasirvaadham thevayappa…' (Need your blessings!) #Grateful #courtstatevsnobody "

Suriya and Jyothika are not the first Tamil actors to praise the Telugu film that has come in for widespread appreciation.

In fact, Tamil film actor and politician Sarath Kumar too had praised the Telugu film when it had released, saying the film was a ‘must watch’.

Taking to his X timeline, Sarathkumar had said , “Watched the Telugu film ‘COURT’ last night, an excellent film with a much needed message to the society in general, it is about youngsters, adolescence, parenting, above all knowing the law. A quote from the film "An uneducated person should also know law" was enlightening. There is lots more in the film which teaches analytical decision making and also helps developing a never give up attitude and finally that we all should believe "Truth will prevail". Kudos to the entire team well steered by director Ram Jagdish. A must watch film!”

The hit film, which has been presented by Telugu actor Nani and which deals with the misuse of the POCSO Act, has come in for widespread appreciation from men’s rights activists as well.

The film has been an eye-opener to many as it shows how the Indian legal system is biased against men.

Director Ram Jagadish had in an interview disclosed that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life.

Ram Jagadish had then said, “When I learned about that case, I began wondering if this could really happen. Over time, I learned that there were many more such cases. I also researched several POCSO cases. There are hundreds of such cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I read many case files for this story. I thought I could tell a good story with the material in all the case files. So, all of them were made into one story, which has now been presented on screen.”

Court – State Vs A Nobody is a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that deals with the misuse of the POCSO act. The film, which was presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, featured Priyadarshi in the lead role.

The film, which hit screens on March 14, was produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni.

