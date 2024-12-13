Allu Arjun Arrested: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

December 13, Hyderabad:

Allu Arjun has been arrested by the Telangana police today. Allu Arjun was picked up from his residence today. This is in connection with the death of a fan Rekha who died in a stampede during Pushpa 2 Premiere show held at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. Chikkadpally police registered a case and arrested Allu Arjun in this matter.

Also read: Allu Arjun Arrest: 10 Years in Jail? What Legal Experts Saying?

Also read: Mohan Babu apologises for attack on journalist

Allu Arjun, Sandhya theatre management have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Chikkadpally Police Station registered the case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Akshansh Yadav said that based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband Bhaskar, police have registered a case.

Also read: Mechanic Rocky: Vishwak Sen's Action-Packed Film Now on OTT

Following the tragic incident, Allu Arjun announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family and full support to the family in these difficult times. He apologised for the loss of life. It can be noted that Sandhya theatre owner was also earlier arrested for negligence causing death of a person.

Earlier, Allu Arjun moved approached the High Court seeking the dismissal of the case filed against him in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theater. The case is pending in the Telangana High Court.

Also read: Ravi Teja's Daughter Mokshadha Enters Film Industry

A day after Allu Arjun participated in the Thank You India Meet in New Delhi for the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2 The Rule, Allu Arjun's arrest became the talking point.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Moves High Court: Sandhya Theater Stampede Incident