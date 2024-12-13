Ravi Teja's Daughter Mokshadha Enters Film Industry

In a departure from tradition, Ravi Teja's daughter Mokshadha will enter the film industry-not as an actress, but as a director. While many Telugu heroes have launched their sons as actors, hardly any have encouraged their daughters to pursue careers in the industry.

Ravi Teja who attained stardom with a background of no film did. He has two kids- Mahadhan and Mokshadha. Mahadhan is an associate director. He made a small child artist in Raja The Great.

Mokshadha, however, has taken the opposite route. She is working as an assistant director for a film produced by Sitaara Entertainment.

Ravi Teja too had started his career as an assistant director before turning into an actor. Only time will tell if Mokshadha will do the same.

Ravi Teja's decision to support her career choice is a refreshing change as female roles are limited and women fewer in number behind the cameras in the Telugu film industries. By encouraging Mokshadha to pursue her passion as a director, Ravi Teja is setting an example in front of others in his industry.

