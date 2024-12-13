Keerthy Suresh Responds to Samantha's Sweet Wedding Wish!

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with entrepreneur Antony Thattil in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 12, 2024, in Goa. The celebration was attended by close family, friends, and numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry. After sharing beautiful photos from her wedding on social media, Keerthy received warm wishes from fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who expressed her joy for the couple.

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories, sharing one of Keerthy’s wedding pictures and wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and love. She wrote, "This picture holds my whole heart. Wishing you both endless happiness and love always. #NyKeforever." Although Samantha was unable to attend the wedding due to other commitments, she conveyed her heartfelt congratulations.

Keerthy responded to Samantha's message with a sweet note, saying, "Thank you so much, my dear Sam. I really, really missed you. But we’ll make up for it soon."

The couple’s wedding was a stunning affair, with Keerthy looking radiant as she held a garland, surrounded by loved ones cheering for the newlyweds. The traditional rituals were carried out by a priest, and a special moment was captured with their beloved pet dog making an appearance in the photos.

