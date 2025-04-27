Rashmika Mandanna plays dress up like a boss

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Aside from being one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandaana is also a true inspiration for fashion mongers. Serving some more stylish looks, the 'Animal' actress dropped a couple of photographs, looking like a boss.

In a denim-on-denim look, Rashmika posed in a jacket and baggy pants, with a white shirt underneath. With open hair and light makeup, the 'Pushpa' actress went for cream heels.

For another look, she shelled out corporate vibes in a black and white striped three-piece suit, paired with a white shirt. Her look was tied up with brown-toned makeup, statement heels, along with some funky rings.

Rashmika's last look was a little more breezy with a blue bodycon dress, embellished with golden buttons.

One thing in common in all these looks was her unmatched charm and swagger.

Sharing the fashion rollercoaster with the netizens, Rashmika wrote on her Insta, "This post is basically me playing dress up... Swipe for a lil fashion rollercoaster by Kabootar stylist."

Shifting our focus to her professional updates, Rashmika has her hands full with some exciting projects. She will be seen alongside Dhanush in Sekhar Kammula's social thriller, "Kuberaa".

Billed as a grand orchestra of human emotion, drama, and spectacle, the movie has been produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners.

With Dhanush and Rashmika in the lead, the much-awaited drama will also have Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in significant roles.

Over and above this, Rashmika also has the horror comedy, "Thama" in the making. Ayushmann Khurrana will be leading the drama helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

"Thama” shares the tale of a historian who attempts to uncover the dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, "Thama" is a part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.