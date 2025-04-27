Five detained in Gurugram under 'Safe city campaign'

Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) With a view to ensuring the safety of women in the city, the Gurugram police detained five miscreants under the 'safe city campaign' at public places on Sunday.

According to the police, as per the orders of Shatrujeet Kapoor, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), the 'Safe City Campaign' is being run with the aim of making the safety of women more effective, working under the direction of Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

The Durga Shakti Police Team of Women Police Station (West) detained the five miscreants.

The miscreants were identified as Pushpender, Hitesh, Pankaj, Rohit, and Sagar from Gurugram Bus Stand, and preventive action was taken against them as per rules.

"The family members of the miscreants were called to the police station. In the presence of the family members of the miscreants, an apology was taken in writing from them, and they were handed over to their families after warning them not to do any such activity in the future," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Under the campaign, Gurugram police deploys women police personnel in civil dress at identified locations to ensure the safety of women and to nab miscreants red-handed.

Women police personnel deployed in plain clothes take prompt action on the wrong activities of miscreants and nab them red-handed and take them to the concerned police station, and their family members are called to the police station, and preventive action is taken against them as per the rules, the spokesperson added.

He also said that during camping, different teams visited public places such as schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations and nabbed persons indulging in crimes against women, including eve-teasing.

The Haryana government had established women police stations in all districts in the state to ensure the safety of women and provide them with a safe place for lodging complaints.

However, it had been observed that women hesitated in reporting incidents involving such anti-social elements.

Therefore, the campaign was undertaken after identifying places where such anti-social elements were indulging in eve teasing, vulgar comments, stalking, and other similar activities, he asserted.

"Gurugram Police is constantly trying to ensure the safety of women. The process of nabbing miscreants by the Gurugram police will continue so that women can be provided a fear-free environment," he added.

