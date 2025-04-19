Samantha Responds to Nazriya’s Depression Comments

Malayalam star actress Nazriya Nazim stunned everyone when she revealed that her prolonged absence from social media was due to personal trauma and struggles. For long, fans were wondering over what happened to Nazriya and why she wasn't active anywhere. As soon as Nazriya posted her explanation, rumours started spreading among fans over her possible absence.

While some claim that Nazriya had health issues, others claim that her marriage to renowned actor Fahadh Faasil is not going great and they are about to get divorced. But the actress's post title made it clear that her marriage is fine. As a result, the speculations soon died down.

Celebrities across the Southern film industry had reacted to Nazriya's post, and one such person was Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress, who herself had gone through numerous issues personally owing to her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, understood the difficulty that Nazriya must be going through and extended a helping hand.

Samantha dropped a heart emoji on Nazriya Nazim's post, extending her support. Not just Samantha; even the likes of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijay Varma, Basil Joseph, and others dropped in heartfelt comments to showcase their support for Nazriya.

Samantha has always been a vocal advocate of mental health. She openly shared how her autoimmune disease is affecting her mindset and extended support to fellow celebs who have been dealing with a similar issue. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of the movie Shubham, her debut production.

Barring this, there hasn't been too many updates on the actress' upcoming films. While there were too many speculations about her debut in Bollywood, that remains a mystery as of now. Even her Amazon Prime series Citadel Honey Bunny got cancelled owing to the luke-warm reception to the first season.