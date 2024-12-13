December 13 OTT Releases: 18 New Movies and Shows
The weekend is here, and with it comes a plethora of new movies and shows on various OTT platforms. This Friday, December 13, 18 new titles have been added to the streaming services, including several Telugu movies and dubbed films.
Netflix
Miss MatchedSeason 3(Hindi)
1992Series of Spain
Carry OnFilm of England
Disaster Holiday Film of England
Talentless Takano of Japan
La Palma of Norway
Amazon Prime Movies
Mechanic Rocky Telugu
Bandish BanditsSeason 2(Dev)
Singam Again(Film of Hindi)
Katha Innu Vare
Hotstar
Harikatha
Elton John
Invisible
Zee5
Despatch
Vere Level Office
Bookie Season 2
Paris & Nicole
Lions Gate Play Show Trial
Apple TV+
Wonder Pets
Sony Liv
Bogan Villa
This weekend's lineup brings together a wide variety of films and shows, including Telugu films, Hindi series, and international titles. So, whether you want to watch a romantic comedy or an action-packed thriller, there is something for everyone on the OTT platforms.
Also read: Mohan Babu Audio Message: Controversial Comments on Police