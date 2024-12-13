December 13 OTT Releases: 18 New Movies and Shows

The weekend is here, and with it comes a plethora of new movies and shows on various OTT platforms. This Friday, December 13, 18 new titles have been added to the streaming services, including several Telugu movies and dubbed films.

Netflix

Miss MatchedSeason 3(Hindi)

1992Series of Spain

Carry OnFilm of England

Disaster Holiday Film of England

Talentless Takano of Japan

La Palma of Norway

Amazon Prime Movies

Mechanic Rocky Telugu

Bandish BanditsSeason 2(Dev)

Singam Again(Film of Hindi)

Katha Innu Vare

Hotstar

Harikatha

Elton John

Invisible

Zee5

Despatch

Vere Level Office

Bookie Season 2

Paris & Nicole

Lions Gate Play Show Trial

Apple TV+

Wonder Pets

Sony Liv

Bogan Villa

This weekend's lineup brings together a wide variety of films and shows, including Telugu films, Hindi series, and international titles. So, whether you want to watch a romantic comedy or an action-packed thriller, there is something for everyone on the OTT platforms.

Also read: Mohan Babu Audio Message: Controversial Comments on Police