OTT Releases This Week, April 28 - May 3: Bromance, Costao, Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, and More!
From April 28 to May 3, 2025, OTT platforms are set to deliver a diverse array of content, catering to all tastes—from animated adventures and gripping documentaries to thrilling dramas and romantic comedies. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, laughter, or heartfelt moments, here's a curated list of the latest releases:
Netflix
- Chef’s Table: Legends – April 28
- 30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America – April 29
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – April 30
- Exterritorial – April 30
- The Eternaut – April 30
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War – April 30
- Angi: Fake Life, True Crime – May 1
- The Biggest Fan – May 1
- The Four Seasons – May 1
- Bad Boy – May 2
- The Brown Heart – May 3
Sony LIV
- Black White And Gray – May 1
- Bromance – May 1
ZEE5
Costao – May 1
JioHotstar
Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs – May 2
Prime Video
Another Simple Favor – May 1