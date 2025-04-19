Weekend OTT Watchlist: Khauf, Logout, The Last of Us, and More on April 19, 20!

The weekend has arrived April 19, 20, and so has a whole lot of thrilling new releases on OTT platforms. From horror to romantic comedies, and from Scandinavian noir to Tamil action dramas, there's something for all. Here's a list of the best shows and films you cannot afford to miss:

Khauf: A Haunting Social Commentary

If you're in the mood for a chilling experience, then look no further than Khauf, an Amazon Prime Video streaming psychological horror film. Made in a haunted Delhi hostel, this is a social commentary that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat. Starring Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor, this is a must-see for horror enthusiasts.

Logout: A Tech-Age Thriller

In a world where social media addiction can destroy lives, Logout is a timely thriller that delves into the darker aspects of fame. Streaming on ZEE5, this movie features Babil Khan as an influencer whose phone is snatched by an overzealous fan, and the events that follow spiral out of control.

The Last of Us – Season 2: Apocalypse Continues

For post-apocalyptic drama fans, The Last of Us – Season 2 is a must-see. Streaming on Jio Hotstar, this season will see more action, more drama, and more heartbreak. With new characters and new challenges, this season is looking to be one of the most thrilling TV shows of the year.

Ransom Canyon: A Western Epic

If you're in the mood for something traditional, Ransom Canyon is a Western blockbuster that delves into love, legacy, and competition. Watchable on Netflix, this movie features Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in a gripping story that you won't stop watching.

The Glass Dome: Scandinavian Noir at Its Best

For Scandinavian noir fans, The Glass Dome is a must-see. Available on Netflix, this movie is about a policewoman with a troubled past and her journey in a city shrouded in deceptions. With twists, trauma, and tension at every scene, the movie is a crisp and fashionable thriller.

True Crime and History: Oklahoma City Bombing

For fans of true crime and history, Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror is a docuseries that re-examines the 1995 disaster with chilling precision. Available to stream on Netflix, the series includes personal accounts, archival footage, and haunting revelations.

Other Notable Releases

Some other releases worth mentioning this weekend are Daveed, a Tamil action drama available on ZEE5, Istanbul Encyclopedia, a Turkish drama available on Netflix, and Ghaati, a Marathi socio-political drama available on Amazon Prime Video.

Conclusion

With so many thrilling new shows, this weekend's OTT lineup is going to be one of the most exciting yet. Whether you're in the mood for horror, romance, or action, there's something for everyone. So get the popcorn ready, clear your calendars, and prepare to binge-watch some of the best shows and films of the year.

