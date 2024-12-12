Mohan Babu Audio Message: Controversial Comments on Police

December 12, Hyderabad: Actor Mohan Babu, after being discharged from the hospital, has released another audio message expressing his deep regret over the incident. In his message, he explained that although he initially offered a greeting, the journalist had put the microphone too close to him. He emphasized that he had no intention to attack the journalist and clarified his stance regarding the media-related incident.

Mohan Babu revealed that the microphone had almost hit his eye, and he narrowly avoided injury. He mentioned that he never imagined he would have to resort to violence against media representatives. He also stated that he did not feel the need to act in a scripted manner in real life. Referring to the incident, he questioned whether it was justifiable for the media to break into his house: "Is it fair for them to break down my gates and enter my home?" he asked. He urged the public and leaders to think about whether his actions were just or unjust.

Mohan Babu also clarified that he was unaware of whether media personnel had entered his house. However, he expressed that their intrusion disrupted his peace and serenity. He explained that in a moment of anger, he had struck the journalist, but it was not his intention to harm them. He deeply regretted the incident and emphasized that he did not plan to hit the journalist, swearing by God.

Addressing family matters, Mohan Babu stated that they did not need any intermediaries and that he and his children would resolve the issues on their own.

Controversial Comments on Police

Mohan Babu made sensational remarks regarding the police, accusing them of acting in a biased manner. He urged the public to take note of the police's behavior. In his audio message, he also mentioned that such disputes are common in every family.