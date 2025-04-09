Manchu Manoj Vs Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu: Manoj Dharna Outside Jalpally House

Fresh controversy has ignited just when the industry thought the Manchu family feud had died down. Mohan Babu's younger son, Manchu Manoj, filed a fresh case with the police against brother Vishnu for allegedly taking his car and other things from his home. Manoj claims that he wasn't home when this incident had happened.

Manoj also reveals that a total of 150 people had stormed the Jalpally house and created heavy destruction, according to the complaint. The entire incident happened on Tuesday.

After this incident yesterday, Manchu Manoj directly came to his father Mohan Babu's house in Jalpally and sat outside the gate to vent his frustration. Manoj was out of town due to his daughter's birthday celebrations. Manoj and his wife celebrated her birthday in Rajasthan. Manoj claims that, while he was out, his brother Vishnu caused a ruckus with the help of 150 people.

The feud between brothers initiated a few months ago, and it continued for so long. The dispute escalated to such an extent that both brothers filed lawsuits against each other. Even Mohan Babu was dragged into this family drama, but for some strange reason, everything remained quiet for long until today.

Manoj told the press outside his father's Jalpally home that they had no problems. He alleged that his brother was misleading everyone. When asked about the reason behind celebrating his daughter's birthday in Rajasthan, Manoj said that due to the current heat between him and his brother, he had decided to celebrate out of the state.

"Let me go inside my home. There are three pets in the house. Give them back to me. I have never fought over asset sharing with my brother Vishnu, and I swear this on my mother. Vishnu is jealous of me. Even with the court order, I'm unable to enter the house. Vishnu is distracting the honorable court with fake signatures," Manoj said.