Kalinga Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC march into quarterfinals win over Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC continued their strong run of form with a commanding 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in their Round of 16 encounter of the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday. Goals from Javier Siverio (39’ p) and Stephen Eze (64’) ensured a comfortable passage for the Men of Steel, who will now face NorthEast United in the quarterfinals.

Having finished fifth in the Indian Super League (ISL) table and narrowly missing out on the final after a semi-final loss to Mohun Bagan SG, Jamshedpur entered the tournament with high expectations and looked the more composed and purposeful side throughout the match. In contrast, Hyderabad FC, who endured a torrid ISL campaign and finished 12th, came into the game as clear underdogs.

The game began on a quiet note, with both sides tentative in the opening exchanges. Hyderabad were content to sit deep, while Jamshedpur tried to establish control. As the minutes ticked by, the trio of Jordan Murray, Javier Hernandez, and Javier Siverio began to combine effectively, steadily putting pressure on the Hyderabad backline.

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession, Jamshedpur initially struggled to create clear openings, with Hyderabad defending in numbers and closing down space effectively.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 39th minute following a well-constructed move. Eze sent a pinpoint ball into the box for Ashutosh Mehta, who made a surging run down the right. As Mehta attempted to control the ball, he was brought down by Manoj Mohammad, prompting the referee to award a penalty.

Siverio stepped up and calmly slotted the ball past Arshdeep Singh, sending the Hyderabad keeper the wrong way to give Jamshedpur a deserved lead heading into the break. Just before half-time, Jamshedpur nearly added a second from a free-kick, but Hyderabad’s defenders held firm with some brave last-ditch defending.

Hyderabad made a few changes in the second half to wrest back control, but the momentum remained firmly with Jamshedpur. The Men of Steel continued to control the midfield and showed great discipline in defence, rarely allowing Hyderabad a chance to get into dangerous areas.

The result was sealed in the 64th minute when Jordan Murray, who had been a constant menace, charged into the box and laid the ball off for Stephen Eze. The towering defender made no mistake from close range, tapping home to double Jamshedpur’s lead.

From then on, it was smooth sailing for Jamshedpur, who managed the game effectively and kept Hyderabad at bay with relative ease. A well-organized Jamshedpur defence snuffed out Hyderabad’s attempts to create a late spark, and the match ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for Khalid Jamil’s men.

