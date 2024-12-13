Allu Arjun Arrest: KTR Blames Congress Government, Revanth Reddy

Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the death of a lady (Revathi) during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4th, former minister and BRS working president KTR took to X (Twitter) to condemn the arrest. KTR blamed the incumbent Congress government, police department and CM Revanth Reddy.

KTR also asked why CM Revanth Reddy was not arrested for the cause of death of two people who allegedly died of fear caused due to HYDRA that is acting against the "illegal" structures in Hyderabad.

"Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers! I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of Govt Going by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra," wrote KTR on X.

