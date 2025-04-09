Allu Arjun Out, Dhanush In for Trivikram Srinivas?

Ace director Trivikram Srinivas shares a strong bond with Allu Arjun, having previously collaborated on three successful films — Julayi, Son of Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the duo was expected to team up for a fourth venture, a surprising twist has emerged for their fans.

Allu Arjun has officially confirmed his next film with director Atlee — a grand-scale project featuring top-tier Hollywood technicians. With Bunny now fully committed to this ambitious venture, Trivikram Srinivas is reportedly moving ahead with a new project featuring Dhanush.

The Trivikram–Dhanush collaboration has been in discussion for some time. Following the success of Sir, Dhanush has grown closer to the producers of Haarika & Hassine Creations, with whom Trivikram shares a strong professional rapport. Given this connection, industry insiders believe the project announcement could be just around the corner.

Buzz suggests that Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film, owing to its scale and ambitious canvas, will take over a year to complete. In the meantime, Trivikram is expected to wrap up the Dhanush project before eventually reuniting with Bunny.

Interestingly, this marks the first time Trivikram will direct a film with a star outside Tollywood as the lead protagonist. It certainly looks like Trivikram is expanding his horizons — and he's all set to go places.