Why Kajol calls Jaya Bachchan the ‘most no-nonsense’ woman

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Known for her wit, Kajol took to social media to wish Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, describing the veteran actress as the "most no-nonsense" woman she knows.

On Wednesday, Kajol took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo featuring her and Jaya from Durga Puja pandal. Alongside it, the 'Dilwale' actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know wish u a fantastic year ahead #jayabachchan.” (sic). In the photo, the two can be seen looking at each other, clearly engrossed in conversation.

This throwback image is from the 2024 Durga Puja, where Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited at a pandal for the Saptami festivities. During the celebrations, the two were seen hugging and kissing each other as they exchanged warm greetings. Kajol and Jaya also happily posed together for the shutterbugs.

The duo had even shared the screen in Karan Johar’s family drama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

On April 9, Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday. Her cinematic journey began at the age of 15 with the iconic Satyajit Ray film “Mahanagar.” While she started her career in Bengali cinema, it was "Guddi" (1971) that truly established her in Bollywood. With a career that spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s, Jaya showcased her versatility by taking on a wide array of roles, leaving a profound impact with her authentic and relatable portrayals of Indian women.

Jaya Bachchan has several blockbuster films to her credit, and even in her mid-70s, she continues to entertain audiences with her remarkable talent and presence. She will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming family entertainer titled "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Last year in November, Siddhant took to his Instagram account to announce the film and share the pictures along with Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi. “Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling” also features Swanand Kirkire in a key role.

