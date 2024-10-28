October 28 to November 3 OTT Releases: What and Where to Watch This Week!
This Week's OTT Releases: A Mixed Bag of Movies and Series
The festive season is upon us, and the OTT platforms are gearing up to entertain us with a wide range of movies and series. This week, we have a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English releases that cater to diverse tastes.
Netflix Releases
The Manhattan Alien Abduction (English series) - October 30
Time Cut (English movie) - October 30
Murder Mind Fully (German series) - October 31
hangalan (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (English series) - November 1
Hotstar Releases
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (English series) - October 30
Amazon Prime Releases
Joker: Folie à Deux (English movie) - October 29
Anjama (Tamil movie) - October 29
Artha Maiyum Arun Kumar Season 2 (Telugu series) - October 31
ZEE5 Releases
Mithya: The Dark Chapter (Hindi series) - November 1
Other Releases
Sam Bahadur Season 3 (English series) - October 28 (Jio Cinema)
The Substance (English movie) - October 31 (MUBI)
Civil Engineer (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 30 (BeeCee)
Must-Watch Releases
Thangalan (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31 (Netflix)
Labbar Pandu (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31 (Hotstar)
Kishkinda Kandam (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 1 (Amazon Prime)
The Substance (English movie) - October 31 (MUBI)