October 28 to November 3 OTT Releases: What and Where to Watch This Week!

This Week's OTT Releases: A Mixed Bag of Movies and Series

The festive season is upon us, and the OTT platforms are gearing up to entertain us with a wide range of movies and series. This week, we have a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English releases that cater to diverse tastes.

Netflix Releases

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (English series) - October 30

Time Cut (English movie) - October 30

Murder Mind Fully (German series) - October 31

hangalan (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (English series) - November 1

Hotstar Releases

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (English series) - October 30

Amazon Prime Releases

Joker: Folie à Deux (English movie) - October 29

Anjama (Tamil movie) - October 29

Artha Maiyum Arun Kumar Season 2 (Telugu series) - October 31

ZEE5 Releases

Mithya: The Dark Chapter (Hindi series) - November 1

Other Releases

Sam Bahadur Season 3 (English series) - October 28 (Jio Cinema)

The Substance (English movie) - October 31 (MUBI)

Civil Engineer (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 30 (BeeCee)

Must-Watch Releases

Thangalan (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31 (Netflix)

Labbar Pandu (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 31 (Hotstar)

Kishkinda Kandam (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 1 (Amazon Prime)

The Substance (English movie) - October 31 (MUBI)

