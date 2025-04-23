Prabhas opens up about how Nag Ashwin inspires him, shares excitement for ‘Kalki 2’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Prabhas took to social media to write a heartfelt birthday wish for Nag Ashwin, revealing how the filmmaker’s creativity and vision continue to inspire him.

In his post, the 'Baahubali' actor shared his admiration for Nag Ashwin and also expressed his excitement for the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2,’ hinting at the magic that audiences can expect from this much-anticipated sequel. Taking to his Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a picture of Nag sitting in the futuristic supercar 'Bujji' from the film, applauding the director's visionary approach and unwavering dedication.

For the caption, the actor wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to this amazing human, Nagi... Your vision and commitment always inspire me. Sending lots of love... Can't wait to see the Kalki 2 magic.... Super excited!!”

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin have joined forces for the 2024 mega-hit, "Kalki 2898 AD"—a grand sci-fi epic set nearly 6,000 years after the Kurukshetra War, in a dystopian future. The story unfolds in the final known city, Kasi, under the iron-fisted rule of Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan. Yaskin controls the population from a massive floating megastructure known as the Complex.

The sequel will delve further into the character of Supreme Yaskin, the formidable antagonist who gains even greater power. Prabhas’s character, Bhairava, along with Amitabh Bachchan’s immortal warrior, Ashwatthama, will continue their mission to protect SUM-80, the woman destined to carry the Kalki avatar, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu. Reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan’s screen presence will be significantly expanded in this installment.

Remarkably, with just three films to his credit, Ashwin has already made a significant name for himself in the industry. His debut, “Yevade Subramanyam,” offered a glimpse into his philosophical depth. This was followed by “Mahanati,” a heartfelt homage to the legendary Savitri garu, which garnered critical praise, numerous accolades, and box-office success. However, it’s with “Kalki 2898 AD” that Ashwin has truly captured global attention, cementing his place as a visionary director.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.