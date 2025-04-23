Bollywood Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack? Internet Isn’t Having It

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has caused significant ripples throughout the nation. The entire nation is in mourning, and people are reacting with sadness to all the 26 people who have lost their lives. The ghastly attack has injured more than 20 people.

Celebrities down South have taken to social media to send their condolences to the deceased. However, only a few Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the tragedy. The situation was pointed out by netizens who were quick to bash the silence of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others who condemned the attack.

Even though a few celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor reacted, the larger Bollywood ecosystem remained silent. The same was pointed out by fans on Twitter, where they said that the celebrities were quick to react to violence in the Gaza Strip but chose to remain silent over the unfortunate terror attack.

Alia Bhatt, earlier, wrote a lengthy message condemning the violence. "The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Tragically, innocent lives have been lost. The victims included tourists, families, and individuals who were simply living their lives. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. The weight of it is unbearable. Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity."

Alia said that she will be praying to those who passed, and may their souls rest in peace. The Pahalgam terror attack is considered one of the biggest attacks on civilians in recent times. The death toll might reportedly increase, and the Indian government has announced swift action on the perpetrators behind this attack.