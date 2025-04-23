4k remaster of Pink Floyd concert film to descend in Indian theatres on April 26, 2025

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Beyond the horizon, the magic of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd will ascend the cinematic screen bordered by magnets and miracles. The band’s iconic concert film ‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII’ is bowing in Indian theatres on April 26 and April 27.

The groundbreaking 1972 film is directed by Adrian Maben, and has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage. On the audio front, the film features new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos by acclaimed sound engineer Steven Wilson.

The musical is set in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, and captures Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright performing an intimate live set without an audience. It was filmed in October 1971, and features some of the band’s most iconic compositions, including ‘Echoes’, ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’, and ‘One of These Days’.

The film also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band at work in London’s Abbey Road Studios during the early stages of recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. The cinematic visuals of Pompeii—captured in natural light and twilight—enhance the performance’s surreal energy and enduring mystique.

The re-release offers Indian audiences the rare opportunity to experience the film as never before—with breathtaking visuals, immersive sound, and the golden glow of Pompeii’s timeless allure.

Pink Floyd is considered one of the greatest bands of all times in contention with the more popular The Beatles. Pink Floyd was founded by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright. The band broke out on the scene owing to their novel music, and experimentation with psychedelic genre. The band’s guitar hero David Gilmour came in later after Syd Barrett’s departure as the latter became a reclusive due to substance abuse which triggered his mental health problems.

‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII’ is brought to Indian theatres by PVR-INOX Pictures.

