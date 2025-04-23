Bihar on alert post-Pahalgam terror attack; security tightened at tourist, religious sites

Patna, April 23 (IANS) In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Bihar Police has gone on high alert, ramping up security across key tourist and pilgrimage destinations in the state.

Vigilance has been upped at popular tourist hubs including Rajgir's ropeway, zoo-safari, and nature-safari, as well as sacred sites in the forests and hills, notably the Panch Hills, Vishwa Shanti Sthal, Ashok Stupa, Venuvan, and Vulture Peak, revered as spiritual centres of Buddhist pilgrimage.

“There has never been any terror attack in history on tourist sites in Rajgir, Nalanda, or Pawapuri. However, given the current climate, we are not taking any chances. Security has been increased significantly at all such places,” said Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bihar Police Department swiftly convened an emergency meeting, implementing key security protocols without delay.

High-level surveillance teams have been mobilised to monitor sensitive zones, including the Nalanda ruins, Rajgir, Pawapuri, and other major attractions.

In Gaya, security at the Mahabodhi Temple — a UNESCO World Heritage site and global Buddhist pilgrimage centre — has been bolstered.

Similarly, in Patna, enhanced security arrangements are now in place at Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib, Badi Patan Devi, Choti Patan Devi, and Hanuman Mandir, among others.

Police patrolling has been intensified, and all district administrations have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure the safety of both domestic and international tourists visiting the state.

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. It was the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only on foot or by pony, where a group of tourists had gone visiting on Tuesday morning.

The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

