Terrorists want to instill fear, they must be dealt with iron hand: Sadhguru on Pahalgam attacks

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Spiritual leader and the founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday denounced the dastardly and despicable act of terror in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and urged the need to deal with terrorists and such elements with an iron hand.

Sadhguru also extended his deepest condolences to families of the deceased tourists, who were brutally killed in the targeted ambush by heavily armed terrorists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran.

Condemning the terror attack in strongest form, Sadhguru also reflected on the broader intent behind such acts and stressed on the importance of a measured, united national response.

“The purpose of terrorism is not war but to cripple a society with fear. The aim is to spread panic, divide the society, derail the economic growth of the country and create lawlessness at every level,”Sadhguru noted in a post on X.

“If we want to preserve and nurture the sovereignty of this nation, these elements should be dealt with an iron hand and a steely long-term resolve,” he further said.

Sadhguru also shared his views on long-term solutions to the challenges posed by terrorism and emphasised the need for more equitable approach to education, economic opportunities, and welfare.

“There are larger, long-term solutions—more equal distribution of education, economic opportunities, wealth, and welfare on all levels,” he opined.

“For now, it is of utmost importance to stand together as a nation beyond all narrow divides of religion, caste, creed or political affiliations and to support our security forces at all levels to perform their duties,” observed Sadhguru.

At least 26 innocent lives were lost when terrorists unleashed mayhem on a gathering of tourists in the despicable terror attack. Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a multi-tier investigation and counter-terrorism operation while the security forces have launched a massive manhunt to chase down the perpetrators. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also deployed a high-level team led by Inspector General to assist the local police.

