OTT Releases This Weekend: Daveed, Mere Husband ki Biwi, and 18 More Movies to Binge-Watch

Fans will have a busy week at the movies, thanks to the release of films in multiple languages that have received favourable reviews. Akshay Kumar stars in a patriotic drama with Kesari Chapter 2, which is slowly gathering positive word of mouth. Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti's action thriller, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, has also opened up to favourable reviews from critics. With the IPL action going on on the side, there are many movies and TV shows that are releasing on various streaming platforms this weekend as well.

Every week, multiple OTT platforms have been trying to cater to different audiences present in the country with diverse content, and this time, as many as 20 movies and shows will be released for people to pick and watch what they like.

Here's the long list of movies that will release on top platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Aha, JioHotstar, and more from April 18th.

Amazon Prime Video:

Tuk Tuk—Telugu Movie

Mithya—Award-winning Kannada Film

Khauf is a horror web series that stars Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, and more.

Vishnu Priya is a Kannada movie that features Achyuth Kumar and Shreyas Manju in the lead roles.

The Not Very Grand Tour—English series.

Mickey 17 - English Movie (available to rent)

Chiki Chiki Booboom Boom—super-hit Marathi movie.

The movie Gentle Woman is a Tamil film.

Netflix:

The Hostage - Dutch film.

The Oklahoma City Bombing - English movie.

The new Korean drama, Heavenly Ever After, will begin on April 19th.

Aha

Sivangi is a Telugu film starring Anandhi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

JioHotstar

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Phednekar star in the comedy drama "Mere Husband ki Biwi".

Law and Order Season 5 - English series.

The Way I See It—English movie.

Zee5

Logout—Hindi cinema

Daveed—Malayalam movie.

MUBI

The film, Ground Tour - Portuguese movie.