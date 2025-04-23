Telangana Inter Results 2025: 1.85 Lakh Students Fail Due to 1 Mark

The Telangana Inter Board has announced the results of the Intermediate exams conducted earlier this year. As per the board officials, around 1.85 lakh students have failed by marginal marks, with some failing in one subject and others in two subjects. Students are blaming their failure on the level of difficulty of the Mathematics-2B paper, which failed to yield them the desired marks.

Advanced Supplementary Exams

The Inter Board has decided to hold advanced supplementary examinations for students who have failed, which will be held from May 22. Students will be able to apply for re-verification and re-counting of marks between April 23 to 30. Students who pass the supplementary exams will also be treated as regular passouts, the board said.

In the latest results, Karimganj district's Jakku Ananya and Punna Anjana have achieved the maximum marks in the state with 997 marks in BiPC group. Other high scorers include Afshan Jebin, Kethavath Akhila, Dongiri Jyotsnashree, and Jabin in the same group.

Group-wise Toppers

In the MPC category, Induuri Rashmitha, Varanasi Manaswi, Koona Rithvik, and Pallepangu Vasanth Kumar have achieved 996 marks. Four students in the MEC category have achieved 990 marks. Yenubari Kevin Joseph has achieved the top marks in the CEC category with 988 marks, while Gundaboina Dhanapriya has achieved 983 marks in the HEC category.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Students Shine

The students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul have performed well in the Inter results, with a pass percentage of 83.17%. 7,649 students have obtained an A grade. The Minister of State for Education, Ponnam Prabhakar, has congratulated the staff and students on this success.

Conclusion

The Telangana Inter results 2025 have been announced, and some students have performed well in their studies while others have struggled. The board has given the opportunity for re-verification and supplementary exams to improve the performance of the students. We wish all the students the very best for their future.

